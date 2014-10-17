Halloween 2014 Events: Round #1

WHAT: Damnationland 2014: The Way Life Should Bleed
WHEN: Friday, October 17, 2014 @ 8:00pm
WHERE: State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland, Maine
COST: $10 advance / $12 day of show, $5 Student ticket in person. Buy tickets in person at the Cross Insurance Arena Box Office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at www.statetheatreportland.com
FMI: Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1552564391630543/
If you can't make the premiere tonight, there are showings later in October! Check out the list at http://www.damnationland.com/screenings/
Damnationland 2014 is produced by Portland residents Allen Baldwin, Eddy Bolz, David Meiklejohn, and Charlotte Warren, and it showcases new films from Maine filmmakers living in the greater Portland area. Jenny Anastasoff (Portland), Barry Dodd (Gorham), Jason M. Bosch (Portland), Ranin Brown (Portland), Corey Norman (South Portland), and Tasty Dude Films (Portland) each directed their own short films, and Through the Door Productions (Biddeford/Portland) created seven short-short films that play between each film, all screening together as one uninterrupted program lasting around 90 minutes.
In 2010, Dennis Perkins at the Portland Press Herald wrote that the Damnationland films are “guaranteed to freak you right the heck out.” Dispatch Magazine called 2011’s Damnationland films a “marvelous collection,” and Emily Burnham at the Bangor Daily News wrote that “For a Maine-made Halloween experience, it’s the whole bag of candy.” In a profile of this fall’s not-to-be-missed events, the Portland Phoenix described the Damnationland films as “ranging from spooky to gory, darkly comedic to downright terrifying.”
The world premiere will begin with an opening reception at 7pm, and includes live music, mingling with the filmmakers and casts of the films, and merchandise for sale. Before the films start, performance artist Aquarius Funkk and ensemble will warm up the crowd with an original piece about corporate hunger and greed. Then at 8pm the program will begin, followed by a talkback from the filmmakers, moderated by the producers. While these films are not rated, they do contain strong language and depictions of violence, and therefore may not be appropriate for younger children or sensitive viewers. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and $5 for students. Information about purchasing advance tickets can be found at the State Theatre website: http://statetheatreportland.com/
October 17 and 18: Lynne Cullen tells Tales of Terror at Victoria Mansion in Portland! Lynne and her concertina celebrate eight years of scaring the #$%&# out of people! Come hear two classics of Victorian horror, plus a children's show of spooky folktales for the early Saturday show. FMI: http://victoriamansion.org/ This year, Ms. Cullen will feature the works of Sheridan Le Fanu and Lucy Clifford, renowned 19th century horror writers whose works still influence the genre today. These shows are at 6:30 & 8:30 on Friday and 8:30 on Saturday.
The 8:30 performance on Friday has sold out.
A special children's performance (recommended for attendees 12 and under) will be held at 6:30 on Saturday featuring folk tales from around the world.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for Victoria Mansion members and $10 for children 17 and under.
or if you can't make these storytelling nights, try Monday!
WHEN: MONDAY, October 20 @ 7:00pm-9:00pm
WHERE: Bull Feeney’s Irish Pub/Restaurant on 375 Fore Street, Portland, Maine
COST: FREE - $9.00 suggested donation if you'd like to help support the artists!
FMI: Contact Lynne Cullen at thetwacorbies@yahoo.com or 207-253-0288. Or visit www.lynnecullen.com
On Monday, October 20, balladeer Peg Aloi will share ballads and poetry in a celebration of Samhain.
The 31st of October is known as "Samhain" in the British Isles: Scottish Gaelic for "summer's end." But it's also believed to be a time when the worlds of the living and the dead grow closer. Traditional singer and poet Peg Aloi will share songs and words about autumn, eerie landscapes, witches, ghosts and other fare suited to the season.
Peg Aloi is a traditional singer from Troy, NY, who has sung and recorded music with a number of groups throughout New England. She has also hosted open mics and bardic circles via the pagan festival circuit for several years.
WHEN: Saturday, October 18 at 6:30pm - 8:00pm
WHERE: Alamo Theatre @ 85 Main St, haunted Bucksport, Maine
COST: Free!
FMI: http://www.oldfilm.org/content/alamo-theatre
The Entertainment Experiment presents two popular Maine-made web series screening at the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport Maine on October 18th. Check out the complete final season of the award-winning supernatural murder mystery Ragged Isle and a special episode of the exciting ghost hunting series Haunt ME shot at Fort Knox! This will be the first place you'll be able to see the series finale of Ragged Isle. We hope you can join us and be a part of Maine web series history! More details to follow. for more information on Ragged Isle and Haunt ME, check out the online network The Entertainment Experiment at www.entertainmentexperiment.com
WHEN: WEDS. OCTOBER 22nd 2014 at 7:00PM
WHERE: Nickelodeon/Patriot Cinemas, 1 Temple St, Portland, Maine
FMI: Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1470545906560738/
Come to this very special ONE NIGHT ONLY double feature to kick Halloween week off right. Join us for HANOVER HOUSE, with special guest openers HAUNT ME, showing their second season episode "The Moon (Mill Agent's House)".
HANOVER HOUSE: Returning from his father’s funeral, Robert Foster is faced with the unimaginable; he hits a young girl with his car. In a desperate attempt to save her life, he seeks help at a nearby farmhouse. Little does Robert know that the house has been waiting for him his entire life. Once inside its walls, Robert must overcome his own personal demon’s in an attempt to save both his wife and himself. But there’s a problem, only one may leave The Hanover House alive.
HAUNT ME: Join paranormal investigators Ashley Brooks (group leader), Ty Gowen (audio analyst), Carol Cleveland (historian), Katie Webb (occultist) and Shawn Ruarke (visual evidence analyst) as they make their way through Maine, learning about their state and its unseen residents in the process.
