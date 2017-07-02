Sunday, July 02, 2017

Magical History Tour 2017 pics!

Every year for the last three years, the Maine Historical Society (mainehistory.org) has held a one-day event on a weekend in May when they give lucky ticket-holders a chance to tour through areas of approximately ten different historic sites that are normally off-limits to the general public.

I've managed to go every year since they started, come hell or high water, and it's been great.  Here are a bunch of photos from this year's tour on my Flickr page! I think I managed to get almost all of them labelled, but if you have any questions, please feel free to ask!
https://www.flickr.com/photos/darkbrilliance/albums/72157682286448194

Here are a few samples:
 We paid a return visit to the clock tower on top of City Hall, voted in as the favorite from 2016.
 We saw the lingering glory of a bygone era hanging in the now-empty WMTW-8 space at the Time & Temp Building.
 We tiptoed up into the organ loft at the Sacred Heart Church.

