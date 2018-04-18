Bigfoot in Maine update - Mud Season edition!

Hello all! I know it's been several weeks since I've updated, but never fear, whether the weather has been fair or foul, I have been diligently working away on the book. Exciting things have been happening!
-- I interviewed 7 people over the phone, and more via email.
-- I transcribed 6 eyewitness interviews (phew!), which took foreeeeeeeverrrrrrr...
-- I wrote substantial first drafts of 10 eyewitness chapters, which for the most part will only need fine-tuning now.
-- I finally tracked down old newspaper articles for two different major stories after years of not having them and it driving me crazy. Now I am completely sane. Hahaha!
-- I wrote a blog post over on the Green Hand page about my writing process:
http://greenhandbooks.blogspot.com/2018/03/behind-scenes-what-goes-on-in-winter.html
In between all that I did tons of research on loose ends -- locations, verification of when/where/how and other miscellaneous facts, more reading about Maine black bears, and so on and so forth.
In the weeks to come will be more field trips, hopefully (fingers crossed) more interviews, and further illumination on some pesky mysteries tied into a particularly gnarly chapter.
Truth is stranger than fiction! Take my word for it.
