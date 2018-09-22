A quick note to say YES, I am still interested in hearing from anyone with Maine Bigfoot sightings.
Latest focus of interest is Livermore to Northport corridor, including a swath north and south of this east-west corridor -- for instance China, Unity, Camden, Turner, Leeds, and everything in between.
Please email me (see link in sidebar to right), or call (207)450-6695 and leave a message with a good time to call you back, if you or someone you know has had encounters with something they can't explain in this region, or anywhere else in the state.
Founded 2005! Weirdness. Unmapped roads. Whispering rocks. Deadening fog. Ghost pirates. Lonely islands. THINGS in the WOODS. Home of Stephen King, Rick Hautala, and Glenn Chadbourne. A place where the four seasons really know how to live. Maine: the way life should be! This site is a nexus for conversation about Maine's unique strangeness. History, mysteries, legends, current events, cryptozoology, & more.
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Maine Bigfoot encounters - still interested!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment