The Poetry of Empty Tombs

If you click on the link below, it will take you to the site where you can watch Bennett's 20 minute documentary about his search for the truth about the Longfellow family's tomb.
Longfellow’s tomb is totally empty. We went looking for the bodies.[Source:
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff • October 31, 2018 5:56 am
October 31, 2018
In 1986, the city of Portland went to brick up the Longfellow family tomb in its historic Western Cemetery to protect it from vandals. But when they did so, they discovered the tomb completely empty — no sign of the six family members, including Henry’s parents, who were interred there in the late 19th century.
As a local historian looked into the case more at the time, the mystery deepened.
In his new investigation into the curious case, Bennett retraced the steps of historian Bill Jordan and discovered some new leads.
https://bangordailynews.com/2018/10/31/news/portland/the-curious-case-of-the-poets-empty-tomb/]
