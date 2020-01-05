Many of you like myself can appreciate the part that food plays in the cultural history of Maine.
There are 5 days left to participate in the Kickstarter to help Rabelais Books put together their inspiring project --
The
Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook!
[Apologies for the lateness of this alert, 2019 was not kind and I missed a lot of fun things that were brewing.]
Submit here: https://www.maine200cookbook.com/home/#submit
Kickstarter here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/maine200cookbook/maine-bicentennial-community-cookbook
Don Lindgren of Rabelais Books has long been a tireless archivist of historical cookery, and I can only imagine as he turns his enthusiasm and focus to the topic of Maine's own recipes that some marvelous and fun treasures are going to be turned up in the hunt.
Let's do what we can to help him out! If you have a delicious or notorious family classic that has long been a part of your family gatherings and history, why not send it in and add it to the mix? It's one small (but tasty) way you can participate in Maine's bicentennial!
If you're curious about Rabelais Books, I encourage you to visit their website, as it (and their catalogs) are a trove of information and imagery on the topic of food books of all sorts: https://www.rabelaisbooks.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment