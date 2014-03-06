Maine Ghost Hunters brunch series!

Since we're looking at filling up your calendars with fun stuff until spring finally lets us all thaw out, here's another great little event to add to the calendar.
On selective Sunday mornings this spring, Maine Ghost Hunters is holding a casual brunch potluck get-together at Merkaba Sol in Augusta, Maine. The next one is on March 16th. Those who have attended these events before can tell you that it's a fun chance to catch up with the group, meet new folks with similar interests, and a great excuse to get out of the house!
http://www.meetup.com/MaineGhostHunters/events/dmpzwhysfbvb/
WHEN: Sunday, March 16, 2014, from 10:00-11:00am
WHERE: Merkaba Sol, 153 Water Street, Augusta, Maine
COST: Pre-registration is an easy $2.00 per person
Maine Ghost Hunters is inviting you to join them every other Sunday at Merkaba Sol for a light potluck brunch and some paranormal chat. They'll be running these bi-weekly scheduled brunches through mid-April. Here are the details:
Who can attend: Maine Ghost Hunters meetup members, and friends if they're 18 years or older.
What to expect: It's a potluck breakfast event -- brunch time! All participants are requested to bring a non-beverage item to share with other members.
Why they're doing it: Because of popular request! And because it's a great opportunity for MGH to connect with members of the community. Let's get together and share ghost stories!
Fee Per Person: $2.00 if you RSVP on the meetup site (this site), or $5.00 per person at the door on the day of the event. (They'd really rather have everyone who's coming RSVP ahead of time so they can get an advance head count)
MGH will provide: Cups for cold and hot beverages, paper plates, plastic utensils, and napkins, as well as coffee, milk, and juice.
In the past, their coffee house meet ups have been popular and quite successful, so they're revisiting this oldie but goodie, but with a Merkaba twist. This helps avoid problems with having enough seating, and all the other complications that arise from using non-dedicated public cafe spaces as they have in the past. They'll have tables and chairs set up, and maybe even a TV from time to time, where everyone can review Maine Ghost Hunters footage, investigation evidence, and ZeroLux Paranormal episodes together. Who knows, maybe you'll even get the skinny on what happened "behind the scenes", "before this happened", or "after this happened"…. your questions, answered by investigators who were there when the footage was shot. Pretty cool stuff!
And, of course, they would love it if YOU brought in your paranormal pictures, videos, and audio evidence to share with the group. If you have something to share, or you want an opinion on something you've collected for evidence, bring it along! That's what the meet-ups are for - sharing experiences, talking about what brought everyone to the paranormal field, and all of those reasons everyone has for being a part of the Maine Ghost Hunters meetup.
No comments:
Post a Comment