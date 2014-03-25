THURSDAY: A celebration of Rick Hautala

WHEN: March 27, 2014 starting @ 7:00pm
WHAT: Friends, fans, students, and faculty will get together at the campus community center to read and reminisce about Rick, and discuss the many contributions he made to the community and to the horror genre.
WHERE: Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) -- The Campus Center is located at 2 Fort Rd, South Portland, ME 04106, and the event is being held in the Learning Commons, which is on the 2nd floor of the Campus Center.
More information about Rick and the event can be found online here:
http://portlandme.ourcityradio.com/uncategorized/celebration-rick-hautala
A PDF map of the SMCC campus is here:
http://www.smccme.edu/images/stories/campuses/south_portland/Campus_Map_Sout
h_Portland.pdf
Anyone who wishes to read the post I wrote on this blog following his death last March can do so here:
http://strangemaine.blogspot.com/2013/03/rip-rick-hautala-lifetime-is-not-long.html
|Rick at NECON 2006
