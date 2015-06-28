Maine MUFON involvement

This post is a follow-up to my post earlier this month about a recent Maine UFO sighting. If you missed that article, you can read it here:
http://strangemaine.blogspot.com/2015/06/the-latest-maine-ufo-sighting-orrington.html
When I was discussing the Orrington article with Roger Marsh, editor of the monthly MUFON UFO Journal, in order to secure permission to reprint the account, he mentioned that MUFON has a need for involvement from Maine members.
To find out more about becoming an independent MUFON field investigator, please see their information page here: http://www.mufon.com/become-a-field-investigator.html Information about the new program for paranormal investigation groups will be forthcoming.
If you'd like to get in touch with the heads of the Maine MUFON chapter, you can find their contact info here: http://www.mufon.com/maine.html
If you would like to file a report of your own UFO sighting, please visit
http://www.mufon.com/report-a-ufo1.html
Marsh also mentioned that MUFON currently has their own show on the History Channel, called Hangar 1, which has been airing on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Aside from joining MUFON, if you are in the Portland area and are interested sharing your UFO-related experiences with like-minded people, there is an upcoming (non-MUFON-related) event you may be interested in -- the Experiencers Speak Conference, slated to be held August 28-29, 2015, at the Fireside Inn, 81 Riverside St., Portland, Maine. Among the guest speakers is Travis Walton (well-known co-author of Fire in the Sky: The Walton Experience). You can find more information on their website here: http://www.experiencersspeak.yolasite.com/
