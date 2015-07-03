Bollard has an intense article about the disappearance with some interesting information about the area that few people know.
http://thebollard.com/2015/06/30/m-i-a-on-the-a-t/
If you prefer a hard copy of the issue, it is available for free at my used bookshop in Portland, the Green Hand Bookshop, at 661 Congress Street, or you can pick up a copy at any other of 500+ locations statewide where you can regularly find the Bollard.
Portlander Hutch Brown did a great job of fleshing out the article, with editor Chris Busby assisting. I think those among you who wonder about disappearances and secret areas will be very interested in what they dug up.
------------------------------------------
PERIPHERALLY RELATED NOTE: Those interested in David Paulides Missing 411 series, which features some Maine disappearance cases over the years, may want to add this story to their files. Incidentally, if you want to buy Mr. Paulides' books, DO NOT be fooled into paying overinflated prices ($99+?!!) elsewhere online. You can buy brand new copies for $24.99 directly from him on his website. You can purchase the Eastern U.S. volume (which has the historic Maine cases in it) from him here: http://www.nabigfootsearch.com/catalog/item/6180213/9296880.htm
Founded 2005! Weirdness. Unmapped roads. Whispering rocks. Deadening fog. Ghost pirates. Lonely islands. THINGS in the WOODS. Home of Stephen King, Rick Hautala, and Glenn Chadbourne. A place where the four seasons really know how to live. Maine: the way life should be! This site is a nexus for conversation about Maine's unique strangeness. History, mysteries, legends, current events, cryptozoology, & more.
Friday, July 03, 2015
Appalachian Trail mystery via the Bollard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
He did an excellent job with that story. Well researched, well written. I found it spellbinding, personally.
BREAKING NEWS 10/16/2015
video on WMTW site
WMTW is reporting this morning on the following:
"AUGUSTA, Maine —The Maine Warden Service says it believes the remains of a hiker missing for more than two years have been discovered.The skeletal remains were found in Reddington Township on Wednesday, according to wardens.
They said the remains are likely those of Geraldine Largay, who disappeared while hiking the Appalachian Trail on July 22, 2013.
Wardens said the Maine Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the remains in the coming weeks.
However, due to the location of the remains and evidence gathered at the scene, wardens said they are confident the remains are Largay's
Wardens have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Friday to talk about the discovery."
Post a Comment